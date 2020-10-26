Minnesota Supreme Court candidates encourage voter involvement

“You get your ballot, and on the front, you know, it’s President and U.S. Senator and your legislative offices, but there is a backside to it," said Justice Thissen. "It’s gonna have a lot of judges listed often, many of them unopposed, but for our Supreme Court race, the race that I’m running for, there is a contested race. So, again, I’m really encouraging people to not stop at the end of the first page and turn it over and fill in the circles.”