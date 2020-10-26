MNsure open enrollment begins November 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MNsure’s open enrollment period kicks off in less than a week.
Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. through December 22. That time slot can be used to enroll, renew, or change private health insurance. Plans selected during the open enrollment period will have a January 1, 2021, effective date
MNsure will have extended contact center hours to answer any questions beginning the first day of open enrollment, November 1.
