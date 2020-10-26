No store to store trick-or-treating at River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A change to be aware of for those that typically head to the River Hills Mall in Mankato for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Mall officials say, due to COVID-19, it will not be offering store to store trick-or-treating this year. Those looking to find out more about retailer-specific Halloween festivities should reach out to that store directly. The River Hills Mall says it’s hoping to get this Halloween family tradition back up and running for next year.
