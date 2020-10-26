Second early voting station opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County is opening up another early voting location beginning Tuesday in Mankato.
That location is at the MRCI site off at 15 Map Drive, just off Stadium Road.
A voter assistance booth is also available for those who aren’t comfortable entering the polling station.
Those who haven’t registered to vote may also complete an election day registration at the polling site.
“It’ll operate just like any other polling place,” said Michael Stalberger, the director of property and environmental resources for Blue Earth County. “Folks will be able to check-in, register to vote, cast their ballot in what starts Tuesday and runs through the day before the election. It’ll directly feed that ballot into the tabulator instead of using the absentee ballot envelopes that a lot of folks have already been using in this election.”
Early voting at that location begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 2.
Daily schedule for the polling station at 15 Map Drive:
Tuesday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
