Soybean crush facility, Ag Innovation Campus, set to break ground

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decade’s worth of soybean checkoff research and development to benefit Minnesota’s ag economy is set to break ground in Crookston this week.
The Ag Innovation Campus is a 67,000 square-foot soybean crush facility.
It will function as a specialty crushing facility to serve universities, commodity groups and private seed developers.
The big push for the facility came last year when Minnesota legislature approved $5 million dollars in a bipartisan agriculture finance bill. The goal is to revitalize Minnesota’s ag economy.
“Alongside this crush plant is what makes this facility very unique, it will have research bays that will be rented out to technologies that are trying to prove themselves as being fully ‘commerciable’ ideas,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers Association CEO, Tom Slunecka.
Gove. Tim Walz will join the group of elected officials on Wednesday as they break ground on the crushing facility.
