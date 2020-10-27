Coffee shop supports local artists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Despite the pandemic causing a decrease in foot traffic, one Mankato coffee shop continues to support local artists by featuring their work.
The Fillin' Station in downtown Mankato has been known to showcase monthly artists from around the area.
Despite putting their regular art feature on hold last spring in light of the pandemic, the shop has returned to its programming by featuring the work of Beth Ann Hamilton.
“I think it’s great to be able to get out in the community. It’s a stretch, really. You know, everyone’s shut down. You’re not supposed to go visit your friends, your family, but to be able to go to a coffee shop and see something fresh and new, it’s almost like we’re getting back to normal. It brings hope for the people that come in on a daily basis. You know, it’s nice,” said Hamilton.
Beth’s art will be shown until the end of this week. All artwork is available for purchase at the coffee shop.
