Fewer students opting for distance learning

“We have more of our students who started in distance learning especially at the K-5 level that are starting to come back into the hybrid model throughout our system. and families have provided a lot of rationale for why that is in some cases it was just seeing what our health and safety practices were going to be, making sure the data was going to be consistent and then really some more family-specific circumstances that provided them with the chance to get students back into the system,” says Supt. Paul Peterson.