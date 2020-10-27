Fewer students opting for distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Going into month three of the school year, the Mankato Area Public School District is seeing more classroom desks filled with students.
Going into the start of the school year, the district had more than 700 students who opted for distance learning. Now going into the month of November, about 100 of those students have transitioned back into the classroom under the district-wide hybrid learning model.
“We have more of our students who started in distance learning especially at the K-5 level that are starting to come back into the hybrid model throughout our system. and families have provided a lot of rationale for why that is in some cases it was just seeing what our health and safety practices were going to be, making sure the data was going to be consistent and then really some more family-specific circumstances that provided them with the chance to get students back into the system,” says Supt. Paul Peterson.
Peterson says a big test to come for the district will be the holiday season. After that point, the district plans to reassess its learning model moving forward.
