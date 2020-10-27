Mankato listed one of three finalists to home historic Kern Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato is among three finalists to home the historic Kern Bridge.
A plan to use the bridge as a pedestrian, bike connection between Sibley Park and Land of Memories Park is one of three plans in the running to home the 157-year-old iron, bowstring arch bridge.
“The Kern Bridge was originally built in 1874, just a few years after the Civil War ended. So we did find some federal funds to take it down and relocate it,” MnDOT District 7 Aid Engineer Lisa Bigham said.
The bridge was taken down in pieces last spring just south of Mankato, where its crumbling piers caused closures. Federal funds financed those costs and will cover 80% of the $1.8 million expense in relocating and reassembling the bridge at the winning site.
The two other locations being considered are Watonwan County’s proposal to incorporate the bridge into a trail extension south of St. James and Fergus Fall’s concept of bridging the Otter Tail River, connecting two downtown parks.
A winner will be picked in February by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
