MDH: 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 2,178 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,178 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 137,536.
The latest data from the Department of Health shows Minnesota has a 7 percent positive rate.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents from Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, and Renville Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 2,368. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,653.
There are 122,100 people who are no longer isolated.
9,729 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,589 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,724,320.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 630 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 117,685.
There have been 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,659.
89,467 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
944,124 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
