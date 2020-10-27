One week out, both parties campaigning hard in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re one week away from the 2020 election and while Minnesotans have shown up to vote early in record numbers, campaign efforts are still underway across the state.
Minnesota has already reached 40% of the total voter turnout we saw in 2016. But with seven days left before Election Day, the Trump and Biden campaigns say now is not the time to pump the brakes.
“The number one message today is to recognize and say ‘thanks’ to the front line workers that have helped us during the pandemic," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-19).
Local DFL officials and community members gathered at a cold Highland Park Tuesday for a get-out-the-vote rally featuring keynote speaker Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff during the Obama administration.
“I think to myself, now that’s work worth doing, to say thanks to the essential workers who are keeping Minnesotans healthy and safe,” McDonough said.
They also spread the word for the Biden-Harris ticket.
“I think it’s so important for voters to have all the information they need, and we have a lot of voters who haven’t decided yet. And we want to talk to them and give them the kind of information that allows them to make the right choice,” added Frentz.
This, as the Trump campaign continues to spread its word to Minnesotans, following a visit to Hibbing Monday from Vice President Mike Pence.
“We do believe Minnesota is one of those states that we can pick off from Democrats.” said Hogan Gidley, deputy press secretary for the Trump campaign.
More than 64 million voters have already cast their ballot across the U.S., including 1.1 million Minnesotans. But the Trump campaign, eyeing Minnesota and other key battleground states, says there are still voters to reach.
“We made 10 million phone calls just last week. We didn’t make 10 million for all of the 2016 campaign.”
There is one unifying message from both campaigns: exercise your civic duty and vote.
Word is circulating that President Donald Trump is considering a last-minute stop in southern Minnesota Friday.
The Trump campaign could not confirm to KEYC Tuesday whether a Mankato or Rochester rally is happening, but we do know the president has been packing his schedule with multiple stops a day.
We also know Air Force One is too big to land at the Mankato Regional Airport. For that reason, a Rochester stop might make more sense, as it won’t require a detour to switch planes, which the president had to make for his Mankato stop in August.
Photojournalist Gage Cureton contributed to this report.
