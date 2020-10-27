Political science experts explain the relationship between courts and elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Time is ticking down until Election Day on Nov. 3rd, but Minnesota is one of several states that accepts ballots postmarked by that date.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office says ballots postmarked by then can be accepted until Nov. 10th.
Dr. Fred Slocum, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato, said voters should be patient.
“Because of the large, very large and unprecedented number of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots that have been and are being cast," he said.
With eyes on the Supreme Court following Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, the role of the Supreme Court in elections is also back in the spotlight.
Political Science Professor Kevin Parsneau, who also works at MSU, Mankato, said the Supreme Court does not generally have a role in elections.
“Of course, we all remember 2000 where it weighed in in the Bush vs. Gore decision," Parsneau said.
Parsneau said there could be a variety of issues surrounding changes that had to be made due to the pandemic to account for the increase in mail-in votes.
Parsneau and Slocum said that if any legal challenges arise, they would likely end up in a state court first, as states have the first jurisdiction over their election systems.
“Traditionally, election laws have been decided on the state level and with variation from state to state, however within federal parameters," Slocum said.
Parsneau added that the big question is going to be whether those court decisions are affecting enough votes in any given state that it would actually change the outcome of the presidential election.
“And I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” he said.
In a five-three order, the U.S. Supreme Court recently sided with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.
The justices on Monday refused to reinstate a lower court order that called for mailed ballots to be counted if they are received up to six days after the election.
The court is also weighing appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
It is not yet clear if Justice Barrett will take part in that vote.
