State Fire Marshal: sprinklers could have saved lives in Minneapolis high-rise fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire sprinklers could have saved the lives of five people who died last year in a high-rise fire in Minneapolis the day before Thanksgiving.
The finding was included in a report released today by the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire broke out on the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments located at 630 Cedar Ave. South on November 27 of last year.
Investigators say all of the deaths could have been prevented.
Their report found that while some safety features were present in the building, there were no back-up features to protect residents once a single safety element failed.
