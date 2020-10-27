Teachers: Backpack Food Program helping students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 2019-2020 school year survey shows the big difference Feeding Our Communities Partners is making among local students through the Backpack Food Program.
The organization says it provided more than 226,000 meals to nearly 1100 students in 29 schools last year. Data from the same survey also found 93 percent of teachers said their students were excited to receive food packs. Teachers reported seeing a difference in students' emotional health, energy level, and ability to concentrate. 83 percent of students said the Backpack Food helped them feel ready to learn on Mondays.
This year, due to COVID-19, the program is delivering boxes containing three to four weekends' worth of food directly to students' homes who are enrolled in the program.
