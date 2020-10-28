Arik Matson’s Wife thanks community

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The wife of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is reaching out to thank the community one week after her husband returned home.
Matson had been in Nebraska undergoing several months of therapy after being shot in the line of duty in January.
In a Caring Bridge post this week, his wife, Megan Matson, expressed her thanks to those that have dropped off meals, mailed cards to check-in, and a neighbor that has stepped up to bring their daughters to school and extracurricular activities each day.
She ended her post by saying, “the statement it takes a village is an understatement these days. We couldn’t do this without every one of you helping us out each and every day when we needed it.”
