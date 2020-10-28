Authorities make arrest in overdose death of Mankato woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities say they have arrested and charged a man connected to an overdose of a Mankato woman in late August, which ultimately led to her death.
Alissa Troester, 26, was found dead in her Mankato home on Aug. 23. Investigators ruled her death was related to a drug overdose. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Troester was killed due to Fentanyl Toxicity.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reported an update in the case on Wednesday, saying it arrested 37-year-old Jesse Ray Skelly, of Rochester.
Authorities say in a news release that an investigation into the source of the fatal substance that caused Troester’s death led investigators to Skelly.
Skelly was arrested in Rochester Wednesday and transported to the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato where he was booked on charges of third-degree murder.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was assisted by agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southeast Gang and Drug Task Force during the investigation.
