Bonding bill confirms tax relief for farmers; full conformity for Section 179

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week, Governor Walz signed the state’s largest bonding bill into law, confirming a two-year effort by Minnesota Soybean Growers Association to provide tax relief for farmers.
The House and Senate passed Section 179 conformity with bipartisan support.
Last year Minnesota Soybean Growers achieved partial conformity of section 179 and are celebrating full conformity this year.
Full conformity of Section 179 federal 2017 tax cuts and Jobs Act sets the deduction cap at $1 million.
“So we had individuals instead of buying a combine and trading in a combine as all one thing, they were in fact looked at as having sold a combine to an implement dealer and then buying a new combine, so they were paying sales tax on the new one, they were also paying any kind of capital gains tax on any undepreciated amount on that trade-in," says Joe Smentek, Executive Director, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
It’s estimated that full conformity could bring up to $200 million in tax savings for Minnesota farmers.
