Echo Food Shelf makes changes to Thanksgiving Basket

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Echo Food Shelf of Mankato is planning their Thanksgiving Basket Distribution and this year will be a little different.
To abide by health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, they had to change their pick-up process to a distribution.
This service is available to the residents of Blue Earth County and North Mankato at no cost.
Pick-up dates run from November 9th through the 20th. The Thanksgiving Basket is always popular for the Echo Food Shelf.
“Usually in previous years, we have helped anywhere from eleven hundred to twelve hundred families in one week. We’re thinking that our numbers are going to be very similar to that or might increase due to the pandemic and how it is affecting our economy," Echo Food Shelf manager, Deisy De Leon said.
If you are in need of this Thanksgiving Basket you can make an appointment online or call the Echo Food Shelf which should be done between October 19th through November 20th.
The pick-up hours starting on November 9th are as stated.
Monday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
