High school mock elections promote civic engagement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every fourth November, Mankato East and West high schools typically turn their media centers into polling places, decorated for the election with students acting as election judges.
“We do mock elections so students will learn, in the future, how to be positive participating citizens,” Sheri Robinson, social studies teacher at Mankato East, said.
But this year, like voting for many of us, the 2020 mock elections look different, too. Students cast their ballots online from home, voting for three different positions: president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Robinson, who has facilitated East’s mock elections for the past seven campaign cycles, says she’s seen an increase in students' knowledge and awareness of local and national politics.
“I think students are more well-rooted in what they believe and why they believe it than they were in the past," she said.
Mankato East senior Joanna Bristol agrees. She says she and classmates often have conversations about current events and politics, even during cross country practice.
“We would spend our entire long runs just talking about today’s events, last night’s debate, stuff like that,” Bristol said.
She hopes others don’t count out the youngest generation of voters.
“We’re going to kind of create the change,” she said. “And a lot of change is needed.”
Staff hopes the mock elections spark students' interest in civic engagement. For some, Robinson says, it already has.
“This is the first time many of them are working at a polling place,” she said. “If you vote on Election Day, you’ll probably see some Mankato East students.”
Polling has closed at Mankato East and West. Both schools favored the Biden-Harris ticket for president, Sen. Tina Smith for U.S. Senate and Dan Feehan for U.S. House of Representatives.
