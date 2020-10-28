72 lbs. of old prescription drugs collected on Drug Take-Back Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato reports similar numbers to last year during this year’s National Drug Take-Back Day.
The event, which took place last Saturday at the Mankato Public Safety Center, featured curb-side drop off amid the pandemic. City staff assisted 105 people and took in 172 lbs. of old, unused prescription drugs. Last year city officials collected 179 pounds of drugs.
The event is part of a nationwide effort sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
