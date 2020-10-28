Martin Luther College switches to distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rising number of COVID-19 cases has Martin Luther College in New Ulm transitioning to distance learning for the remainder of the semester.
The announcement made Tuesday was effective immediately.
The college says it has seen a significant increase in cases, just from this past weekend. Since the beginning of the semester, the campus has reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19, 13 of those people have recovered. The college is hoping local COVID-19 data will help get students back on campus when next semester begins in January.
