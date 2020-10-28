Mayo Clinic’s Southeast MN regional facilities implement no visitor policy

Minn. (KEYC) - In response to increasing community spread of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southeast Minnesota Region will implement a no-visitor policy for all impatient and outpatient facilities, starting Wednesday, Oct. 28.
In our coverage area, that affects facilities in Faribault and Owatonna. The policy does not include Rochester hospitals or clinics.
Exceptions for inpatient care include one visitor for pediatric and end--of-life patients as well as for the birth of a child.
One visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient requires physical or cognitive assistance or is a minor. The policy will remain in place until further notice.
The new policy does NOT affect facilities in the Southwest MN region such as Mankato..
