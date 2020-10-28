111,000 Minnesota job vacancies in second quarter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time since 2012, Minnesota is seeing more people looking for jobs than there are jobs available.
According to Job Vacancy Survey results from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota employers reported more than 111,000 job vacancies in the second quarter of this year, down about 23 percent from last year at this time.
Statewide, there were 2.4 unemployed people for each vacancy. That’s the highest number of job seekers per vacancy reported since 2012 but is still lower than the peak of 8.2 job seekers per vacancy reached during the Great Recession in 2009.
