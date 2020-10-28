Prep Athlete: Richards breaks WEM school records

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The 4-0 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball program hold the No. 2 spot in the Class 1A Minnesota Volleyball Coaches' Association rankings, as of Oct. 25.
“We’ve worked really hard to establish a family culture here at WEM with our sports teams. That’s the key to building that tight knit unit. They need to trust each other and be willing to work hard for each other in order to succeed," Buccaneers 14-year head coach, Crystal Lamont said.
“I just love these girls so much, I’ve been playing with them since like 4th grade, they’re just my rock," Buccaneers senior outside hitter, Toryn Richards said.
The team is led by Richards, who has an arm that can silence gyms.
Earlier in the 2020 season, Richards hit a career milestone of 1,000 kills.
“With her four years of experience and athleticism, she just sees the court so well, so if there’s a free ball from the other team and we get a good pass we know Toryn’s going to score for us," coach Lamont said.
The four-year varsity, multi-sport athlete is even more valuable defensively, holding the school record for career digs.
“She covers so much court and a lot of people don’t notice that unless you’re watching closely, but she covers so much ground for us and that’s a huge part of our success that people don’t necessarily see unless they’re watching for it in the game," Lamont said.
The senior extends her talents beyond the game and has become a leader in the locker room.
“I’m very vocal out on the court and I’m more excited for my teammates than myself, because it’s amazing for them," Richards said.
“She teaches the girls by example and is a leader for us on the court and off the court and shows them that even though she’s might be the most talented player, she’s willing to work hard and do the little things to be successful," Lamont said.
The veterans well-round approach on the volleyball court is why Toryn Richards is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
