President Trump to stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - After speculation about whether or not the President would make a last-minute campaign stop in Mankato, it is now confirmed that President Donald Trump will stop at another city in southern Minnesota on Friday.
Earlier this week, Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the city has heard the President may make a stop in Mankato or Rochester sometime on Friday.
The Trump Campaign has now confirmed the president will be at the Rochester International Airport on Friday for a rally beginning at 5 p.m.
Friday’s multi-state campaign stop also includes the cities in Michigan and Wisconsin.
