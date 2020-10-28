Public safety reminds people about daylight savings time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With daylight saving time just around the corner, local officials say it’s a good time to check up on the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside your home.
The fire service is pushing the phrase: ‘once a month, once a year, and once a decade.’ Once a month is when smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested, once a year is how often you should practice a home escape drill, and once a decade is when all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced.
“This year during daylight savings time, we definitely want to push replacing batteries if the batteries are replaceable. Over the years, we have new technology that has been developed that has that ten-year seal battery. Those cannot be replaced, but it is a good opportunity for those to be tested as well. When we are changing our clocks, it is a good opportunity to get into the smoke alarms and test them. Test our carbon monoxide detectors, if those batteries are replaceable then it is a great time to replace those,” says Sean Hayes, Commander of Risk Manager.
Firefighters recommend installing residential smoke alarms in each bedroom, hallways outside bedrooms, and on each building level including basements. Carbon monoxide alarms should generally be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area, on every level of the home, and in any other locations required by law.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.