Public safety reminds people about daylight savings time

“This year during daylight savings time, we definitely want to push replacing batteries if the batteries are replaceable. Over the years, we have new technology that has been developed that has that ten-year seal battery. Those cannot be replaced, but it is a good opportunity for those to be tested as well. When we are changing our clocks, it is a good opportunity to get into the smoke alarms and test them. Test our carbon monoxide detectors, if those batteries are replaceable then it is a great time to replace those,” says Sean Hayes, Commander of Risk Manager.