Teal Pumpkin Project offers non-food Halloween treats

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A worldwide organization with 8 years under its belt is once again making sure Halloween is enjoyable for those with food allergies.
The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to set a teal pumpkin on their doorstep, making non-food treats available. No worries if you don’t have a chance to paint a pumpkin, you can also print off a free sign from the Teal Pumpkin Project website to a place outside your home.
“There’s so many little trinkets, stickers, tattoos, really anything that doesn’t have food ingredients in it. Try to stay away from stuff like playdoh and slime because a lot of times those contain food allergens like soy or gluten and try to stick to plastic toys because again those food allergies and popular allergies like latex can be found in other types of stuff,” says Holly Ellison, LD, RD, MSU Mankato Campus Registered Dietitian.
Those homes that choose to take part in the Teal Pumpkin Project can still hand out candy but are encouraged to separate food treats and non-food treats.
