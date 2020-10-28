Waterville-Elysian-Morristown educator awarded Golden Apple

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) — Making sure students are okay inside and out of the classroom are the driving forces behind this week’s Golden Apple Recipient.
“Being able to work with the kids and see them at their highs and their lows and see them grow not just as students but as people in general,” Ashley Landru said.
That’s what led Ashley Landru to take on the role of the student success coordinator at Morristown Middle School.
Also teaching accelerated English, it’s her ninth year as an educator there, previously teaching 5th and 6th grade.
As a success coordinator, Landru builds one-on-one relationships with the students.
“I like to spend time getting to know the kids and knowing their interests outside of school. I can figure out pretty easily if you’re a good reader or not but I don’t know what your favorite video game or your favorite foods,” said Landru.
And creates a comfortable space for students with her approachable, positive attitude.
“She’s really nice and really encouraging and just fun to be around,” said a WEM 6th grade student.
“Yeah, she’s really nice. So I’m just always comfortable talking to her,” another student added.
“It helps to be more human to them, more relatable and on their level. You have to be able to laugh and smile,” said Landru.
And guides students with valuable lessons.
“I tell the kids that I mess up too and how I have made my mistakes right. And then we talk about how they can move forward and make their mistakes right,” said Landru.
As this year looks different from ever before, Landru says those relationships are more important than ever.
“We still ask, how are you doing, not just at school but how are you really doing? Our focus on relationships this year has made a difference," she continued.
