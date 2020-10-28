WCHA men’s league releases 2020-21 schedule, Mavericks return to play Nov. 20

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The quest for the MacNaughton Cup is ON!
No. 4 Minnesota State University, Mankato will return to the ice Nov. 20 for non-conference play at Bemidji State.
The Mavericks will play eight non-conference games; which will not impact the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) standings.
Then, an 18-game league (WCHA) schedule will be played in January and February of 2021, with one series against each WCHA rival.
The shortened season will play out under the WCHA’s Return to Competition protocols.
The conference postseason tournament is scheduled to start the weekend of March 12-13.
The WCHA Women’s League has yet to announce its 2020-21 schedule.
