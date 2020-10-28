Weekly state high school football rankings

By Associated Press | October 28, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 8:44 PM

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 28, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers; teams in bold are located in the KEYC viewing area:

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Lakeville South (5) 3-0 59 1
2 Eden Prairie (1) 3-0 55 2
3 St. Michael-Albertville 3-0 46 5
4 East Ridge 2-0 33 8
5 Woodbury 2-1 32 4
6 Prior Lake 2-1 30 3
7 Farmington 3-0 25 9
8 Rosemount 2-0 17 NR
9 Maple Grove 2-1 9 7
T10 Lakeville North 1-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.

Class 5A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 St. Thomas Academy (6) 3-0 60 2
2 Owatonna 3-0 54 3
3 Moorhead 3-0 45 5
4 Rogers 3-0 42 4
5 Mankato West 3-0 37 6
6 Andover 3-0 24 7
7 Chanhassen 2-0 21 9
8 Chaska 2-1 17 1
9 Mahtomedi 2-1 15 8
10 Robbinsdale Armstrong 1-1 8 10

Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Hutchinson (5) 3-0 68 1
2 Orono (2) 3-0 60 4
3 Marshall 3-0 59 2
4 Fridley 3-0 42 3
T4 Rocori 3-0 42 T5
6 Becker 2-0 37 T5
7 Detroit Lakes 3-0 32 7
8 Byron 3-0 21 8
9 Jordan 3-0 17 10
10 Cloquet 3-0 2 NR
T10 Grand Rapids 3-0 2 NR
T10 Willmar 2-1 2 9

Others receiving votes: Simley 1.

Class 3A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Annandale (6) 4-0 76 1
2 Cannon Falls (2) 4-0 74 3
3 Albany 3-0 59 4
4 Pierz 4-0 44 7
5 Waseca 2-1 32 6
6 Mora 3-0 27 T9
T6 Rockford 3-0 27 T9
8 Litchfield 3-0 24 NR
9 Rochester Lourdes 2-1 18 2
10 Dilwoth-Glyndon-Felton 3-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.

Class 2A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Caledonia (6) 2-0 69 1
2 Minneapolis North (1) 3-0 64 2
3 Blue Earth Area 3-0 54 4
4 Moose Lake Willow River 3-0 46 5
5 Barnesville 3-0 42 6
6 Chatfield 3-0 30 8
7 Paynesville 3-0 24 10
8 Redwood Valley 2-1 17 3
T8 Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 17 NR
10 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.

Class A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Blooming Prairie (6) 3-0 60 1
2 Mahnomen-Waubun 3-0 53 2
3 Minneota 3-0 47 3
4 Dawson-Boyd 3-0 37 4
5 Mayer Lutheran 3-0 32 5
6 Bowerville 3-0 29 6
7 BOLD 3-0 25 10
8 Breckenridge 3-0 18 NR
9 Murray County Central 3-0 13 NR
10 Wabasso 2-1 5 7

Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.

Class 9-Man

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Hills-Beaver Creek (4) 3-0 49 1
2 Stephen-Argyle (1) 3-0 46 2
3 Grand Meadow 3-0 39 4
4 South Ridge 3-0 24 8
5 Southland 3-0 22 9
6 Mountain Lake Area 2-1 19 7
7 Hancock 3-0 17 NR
8 Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-0 15 5
9 Renville County West 3-0 9 NR
T9 Win-E-Mac 2-1 9 3

Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.

