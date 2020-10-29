Court rules absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be valid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
Previously, any ballot that was postmarked Nov. 3 would have been counted so long as it had arrived within a week of Election Day.
Court documents say that in order for an absentee ballot to count, “election officials must receive absentee ballots delivered by hand by 3 p.m., and those delivered by mail by 8 p.m. Ballots received after those times 'shall be marked as received late by the county auditor or municipal clerk and must not be delivered to the ballot board."
“Voter confusion was inevitable once the Secretary issued guidance to voters that was directly in contradiction to Minnesota election law. An orderly process was hopelessly compromised when he [Secretary of State Steve Simon] usurped the authority of the Legislature under the Electors Clause of the Constitution. During the entire pendency of this litigation, Minnesota voters have been left with two sets of contradicting instructions: one from the Secretary and another that has long been, and remains, codified in the election laws of Minnesota. In the end, ‘it is always in the public interest to protect constitutional rights,’” the ruling reads.
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin issued the following response to the ruling:
"Today’s ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is an attack on democracy brought about by a Republican Party desperate to stifle the voices of Minnesotans across our state. This absurd and misguided opinion will toss out the rules that have been in place since before voting began in September. Now, with just five days before Election Day, and Republicans surely heading for defeat at the polls, the Republican Party is responsible for potentially disenfranchising thousands of Minnesotans who were prepared to vote by mail in the coming days.
“I urge the people of Minnesota to return any outstanding mail-in ballots in-person as soon as possible. The reason the Republican Party is attacking your right to vote is because of the power of that vote to change our state and country. The Republicans are so desperate to win they are willing to trample on our most fundamental right as Americans - the right to vote. Despite their disgusting maneuvers, this ruling cannot and will not stop the people of Minnesota from holding Republicans accountable for failing us during this pandemic.”
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan issued the following statement on the court’s ruling:
“We applaud the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals for upholding the integrity of the election and affirming Election Day as November 3rd.
The pandemic has caused upheaval in many areas of life but hiding behind the pandemic to manipulate the election process is not democratic, and we appreciate that our laws and interpretation of those laws matter."
The Republican Party of Minnesota encourages Minnesotans to either vote absentee in person or vote in person on Election Day. Nobody should be disenfranchised because of the Democrats unconstitutional actions."
This is a developing story. Updates will be published once they have been made available.
