2020 Voter Guide: Minnesota Senate District 16

Hometown: Redwood Falls
Previous role(s) as an elected official: Redwood County Commissioner
Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Owner/operator of Dahms Insurance Agency — Redwood Falls and Fairfax
GD: 1972
GD: I want to make sure our children, grandchildren and future generations have the same or greater opportunities that my generation was so fortunate to have. I feel that in order to do this we have to protect and provide for the expansion of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. We need to provide equity in student funding, so we can provide a quality education for all of our children, lower costs and improve choices in health care, provide agricultural policy solutions that work for our farmers, and tax relief for families, farmers, and businesses by reforming our burdensome tax structure. I feel my experience in business, community involvement, and as a County Commissioner and Senator give me a good base for working on these and other issues. I have truly appreciated the support and the opportunity that I have been given to represent Senate District 16 as your Senator at the State Capitol.
GD: I am a fiscal and social conservative and a pro-life supporter who believes in smaller government, local control, and entrepreneurship.
GD: COVID-19 has had a major impact on the revenues coming into the State of Minnesota. This was caused by the Governor’s Executive Orders completely shutting down some industries and partially shutting down others. It is estimated that approximately 42-45% of the small businesses will not reopen as they previously had been prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. In my opinion, we need to allow the businesses to open up in a safe manner in order that they can survive and once again become a viable part of their community. I feel the statute should be changed so that the House and the Senate would have to vote to authorize the continuation of the Governor’s emergency powers versus the way it is now – where both bodies have to vote to take the powers away. I also feel that instead of using a “cookie-cutter” approach – different regions of the state should be treated based on their circumstances. With all the uncertainty around the state I think getting back to a sense of normalcy is on everyone’s mind; making sure kids get to school, shops and restaurants are open, and just getting back into the flow of everyday life.
GD: I believe my experience and prior occupations have prepared me for the Minnesota Senate. I owned and operated an insurance agency, was a prior County Commissioner and served on several boards, commissions, and committees. We need a strong Senator representing Senate District 16 who will fight for ag, business, education, health care, transportation, and other issues. A majority of the bills I author have bipartisan support because it is important to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle.
GD: We should all strive for bipartisanship in the process of creating and establishing new statues and laws. Fortunately, in reality, most bills are passed with almost unanimous support. Indeed, nearly all the bills I author that were signed into law had bipartisan support. Compromise and cooperation should be the goal; however, there are some issues where compromise is not possible if you hold true to you values and convictions.
GD: There are different schools of thought relative to remote learning; some people feel that students are not growing in knowledge with remote learning as well as they do in the classroom. Others feel that the lack of learning in many cases is due to the lack of broadband accessibility. Others feel students are not as involved and paying attention when they are remote learning verses in the classroom. From the standpoint of broadband accessibility, we have put several million into rural broadband on an annual basis and need to continue that trend. We also need to allow more local authority in the decision-making process allowing administrators and school boards to determine what platform they will use to provide education to their students.
GD: Reform the rules and regulations that have a major impact on child care providers in the state of Minnesota.
GD: I am a fiscal and social conservative. There are several key issues that will need to be addressed in the next biennium including a budget deficit, Covid-19, public safety, agriculture, K-12 education and economic development.
GD: Service is an important part of my life. I am dedicated to serving the wonderful citizens of Senate District 16 and the best interests of the State of Minnesota. I believe that the values and policy positions I take are reflective of our district and its citizens. My goal is to make our area a better place to live, to work, and to raise a family. I am very humbled by the support of citizens in the past and, if reelected, I look forward to continuing to serve with honor and enthusiasm and I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Hometown: I grew up in Wisconsin, but moved to Marshall in 2016. My family and I recently moved onto a farm near Lucan [Redwood County]
Previous role(s) as an elected official: I have been a member of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid board for about 1.5 years. I have also been a volunteer firefighter since about 2002 when I started with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: My wife and I own and operate our own poultry farm. We also have some pigs. We also own our own IT surveillance business.
JP: Late last year I became frustrated with the current political landscape. The two dominant parties have been more interested in defeating each other’s policies rather than fighting for the people they represent, which motivated me to run in this election. I don’t like that voters only have two options every election and would like to see more qualified candidates on the ballot.
JP: I initially decided to run for public office late last year with the intention of running for Minnesota House in 2022. However, being from Marshall, I noticed that Sen. Gary Dahms in Senate District 16 didn’t have any challengers, so I thought that I might have a chance this year, and if not, at least I would accomplish my goal of giving voters an option other than the standard Democratic and Republican Party candidates they are used to seeing on the ballot.
I wanted to run in this election because my fiancee and I have a child with autism and I noticed that many children and adults with special needs in southwest Minnesota were traveling to places many hours away, like Duluth, Fargo, Minneapolis, and Omaha just to receive the proper care and treatment that they need. I wanted to run for elected office to bring more mental health and special needs services to southwest Minnesota because residents of this area of the state should be able to get the care they need in their local community.
JP: I want to change politics, and give voters more options from the two-party system we currently live in. I can guarantee I will be transparent with constituents — whether I am elected or not — by getting out in the community on a regular basis and hosting lunches or dinners in cities across the Senate District to hear about their concerns and priorities.
JP: COVID-19 has most certainly impacted our lives, especially the lives of small business owners, like myself. I am opposed to completely shutting down small businesses for months at a time while large corporations like Walmart are allowed to remain open.
Regarding masks, I personally feel the WHO and CDC have provided statistical data to support that masks should be worn by “at-risk” people, people with comorbidities, and not the entire population. I feel people should be given the freedom to act responsibly, without government mandates. The government should be offering guidelines, support and resources to sustain their narrative.
I’m all for doing things [business operations, schools, shopping, other daily life activities] as safely as possible, but at the same time, we shouldn’t let these restrictions run or ruin our lives.
JP: If I am elected, I will bring transparency to politics, make sure the residents in my district know I work and fight for them, and do my very best to make sure voters in my district have more than two options on the ballot in the next election.
In terms of transparency, I want people in my district to know who I am and what I am doing in the Senate. I will post all of the bills I am proposing or supporting on my website in full so that constituents can get the full picture of what is being talked about, rather than just a sound bite of a proposal. I will not hide behind an email account or a phone call. I will be active in Senate District 16 and respond to all emails and phone calls immediately. As I mentioned earlier, I will also — whether I am elected or not — get out in the community on a regular basis and host lunches or dinners in cities across the Senate District to hear from residents and give them an opportunity to share their concerns and priorities.
I will also fight for term limits of Minnesota Congresspeople. I believe that bringing in fresh blood into Congress will create a faster turnaround on key issues and justice in the state. To do this, I will be active in the Senate District and providing different opportunities to educate the younger generations on how they can make change in their own community.
I will also work to eliminate the duopoly system that exists in politics. I will work to make sure third party candidates are given an equal and fair chance when running for office, especially as it relates to how the state funds third party campaigns, as opposed to the Democratic and Republican parties that have large cashflows.
JP: I know that if I am elected that I will have to rub shoulders with members of both parties. I have already been informed that I am going to have to pick a caucus to join. I haven’t made a decision on that yet, I’m still looking into both options.
I know that if elected in this election cycle that it will be hard to make a significant change to the system because there aren’t enough Independent candidates on this year’s ballot. We would need about 20% of Congress to be Independent to really make a change to the system.
I also believe we need to stop labeling candidates by their party every time they are referenced in the media and that people need to look up a person and see how they voted and what they represent, instead of voting based solely on a candidate’s party.
JP: I think we need some sort of reforms because doing fully distanced learning isn’t always a viable option because parents still have to work.
I think each school district should make the decision of which learning method to implement because at the end of the day, school districts will still be held accountable [by parents] if the average grades drop significantly and/or if the school does something that parents don’t like they will [generally] call the school district, instead of the State.
I think it is important for students to be at school in-person so they can develop social and behavioral skills.
JP: This issue has been one of my top priorities. I am currently blueprinting a plan that will double the staff of a regular day care and get something set up to take care of children with autism or ADHD, because there are currently no facilities that specialize in taking care of children with ADHD, autism, or other special needs.
I have been working with social services to get something established for this plan. This plan would be designed to be adapted/duplicated to communities across the state.
I’ve also started the process of getting nonprofit organizations to support the plan in an effort to keep the costs down for this program and help minimize the fees for parents.
JP: Some of the key issues I am running on is increasing transparency in politics, increasing access to mental health services for people with autism and other special needs — in addition to providing more resources for parents who have children with special needs in order to learn how they can better connect with their children and support them — support small businesses, support farmers, reducing the two-party system that currently exists, and reduce the pay for congresspersons. Even if not elected, I will continue to work on these issues and will continue to run for office until I am elected in.
JP: Voters should vote for me over other candidates running in Senate District 16 because I am a transparent candidate who will let everyone in my district know what is happening at all times. I am not doing this for a title, but I am doing this to stand up for constituents. I’ve seen so much dirty politics over the years that I want to show Minnesotans that there are still good people out there, but would like to see more people throw their names in the hat in future elections. I would like to see five or six options on the ballot in 2022. I also support term limits.
