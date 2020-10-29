2020 Voter Guide: Minnesota Senate District 16

GD: COVID-19 has had a major impact on the revenues coming into the State of Minnesota. This was caused by the Governor’s Executive Orders completely shutting down some industries and partially shutting down others. It is estimated that approximately 42-45% of the small businesses will not reopen as they previously had been prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. In my opinion, we need to allow the businesses to open up in a safe manner in order that they can survive and once again become a viable part of their community. I feel the statute should be changed so that the House and the Senate would have to vote to authorize the continuation of the Governor’s emergency powers versus the way it is now – where both bodies have to vote to take the powers away. I also feel that instead of using a “cookie-cutter” approach – different regions of the state should be treated based on their circumstances. With all the uncertainty around the state I think getting back to a sense of normalcy is on everyone’s mind; making sure kids get to school, shops and restaurants are open, and just getting back into the flow of everyday life.