Walz: State in process of launching COVID-19 testing initiative aimed at young adults

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz paid a visit to Moorhead to talk about controlling those numbers.
One of those ways is massive testing around the state giving results in 15 minutes.
“I think what we’re looking at is massive testing with pop-up kiosks and asking 18 to 35-year-olds pull over for 30 seconds. It’s really easy, and we get a result instantly. That one is in 15 minutes and we start to break this and, like I said, we’re talking hundreds of thousands of tests," Walz said.
The governor said the way to do that massive testing is daunting and they are working towards a plan saying it is a key in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
