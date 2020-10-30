Biden, Trump make final push to win Minnesota on Election Day

(KEYC) — President Donald Trump held a rally in Rochester Friday, his second southern Minnesota stop this election cycle.
Throughout his remarks, the president said he’s confident he’ll win Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016.
“I should have come one more time, just one more time," Trump said. "But you know what, it’s not going to matter because we’re going to have an even bigger victory on November 3.”
The president had a lot to say about Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, whom he blamed for downsizing the event, originally intended for thousands, but was limited due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Thousands and thousands of people that are outside. They could be here. We could all be together. A horrible thing that they did.”
Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who was also courting the votes of attendees, expressed the same displeasure for the small crowd size.
“We are going to show them, on Nov. 3, we’re going to retaliate by going in and electing Donald J. Trump and every Republican up and down the ballot,” Hagedorn said.
Two hours earlier, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a drive-in rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, his second stop in Minnesota this election season.
The former vice president talked about getting Americans back to work, expanding on his campaign theme ‘build back better.’
"With American ingenuity and manufacturing, building a more resilient nation, creating millions of high-paying jobs, we can change the path we’re on. Nothing’s beyond our capacity. So honk your horn if you want America to lead again,” Biden said.
Biden heavily criticized the current administration’s handling of the pandemic.
"Millions of Americans are out of work. On the edge, they can’t see any light. They don’t know where it’s going. And Donald Trump, he’s simply given up.”
The candidates' simultaneous trips to the North Star State come on a record-breaking day for coronavirus. On Friday, Minnesota health officials confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record.
