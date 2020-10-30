Hy-Vee stores install fully automated sterile cart system

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee stores have installed a fully automated sterile cart system.
The innovative system cleans several carts quickly, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.
“Probably the easiest way to describe it is probably like a mini car wash for the carts. The whole idea for this investment is to give our customers a piece of mind, in these times that goes a long, long ways,” said Mankato Hilltop Hyvee Store Manager, Joe Kullinan.
The cart system will be available in more than 200 Hy-Vee locations throughout the region. Locally, Mankato’s Hilltop Hy-VEE on Adams St. has two systems installed.
