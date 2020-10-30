KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Wind advisory in place tonight across Mankato and much of southern Minnesota, as winds will gust out of the northwest around 40-50 mph. Wind will blow around unsecured objects and may take down a tree limb or two. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle our two, lows around 27, with northwest wind aat 20-30 mph gusting to 45. Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 38, winds still breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 gusting to 30. Sunday night, mostly clear with a low around 27, winds quieting down and shifting to the south-southwest.