MDH: 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 3,165 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials report another daily COVID-19 record is shattered in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,165 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 145,465.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,437. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,701.
There are 125,052 people who are no longer isolated.
10,119 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,665 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,803,338.
The latest data from the department of health shows 46 schools in Minnesota have reported five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff who were in-person learning.
Nine local schools are on that list, including two schools in Blue Earth County, three in Martin County, and one each in Faribault, Lyon, Le Sueur, and Redwood Counties.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 3,165 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 124,677.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,706.
93,328 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
964,444 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
