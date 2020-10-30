MNsure open enrollment begins November 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are just two days away from the start of MNsure’s open enrollment period.
Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. through December 22. and if you’re needing some assistance in sorting through your options, Open Door Health Center in Mankato has MNsure navigators that are here to help.
“Now more than ever this open enrollment period is really important because during the COVID pandemic people have lost their jobs and they have lost their coverage. Other people are just experiencing cuts in hours they are working which may result in a decrease in income so they might qualify for a plan previously they weren’t qualified for,” says Jayme Enamorado, Manager of Enrollment at Open Door Health Center.
Open Door Health Center also has staff that can help non-English speakers looking for a plan. MNsure plans selected during this upcoming window will begin January 1.
