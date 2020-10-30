New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens its doors

“The kids day tomorrow from 3:30 to 5:30 tomorrow on Halloween. Little kids and scared adults can come through for three dollars we will have all the lights on and no scare actors, but they can come see their first haunted house in their life and walk through it with the lights on and safe. The hours tonight are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tomorrow 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. At Halloween tomorrow at 10 to 11 p.m. we’re going to be doing a black out, we turn off all of the lights and each group gets one glow stick to find their way out," creator of New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House, Doug Hughes said.