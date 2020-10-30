New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens its doors

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - In normal years, the haunted house would be spread out through multiple weekends in October, but due to the pandemic they had to condense it to two days.
The spooky attraction is located on 21 South Minnesota Street.
The haunt is recommended for ages 13 years and older, if you are under the age of 10 you must have an adult accompany you, masks and social distancing are required.
There are also special events on Halloween day and night at the haunted house.
“The kids day tomorrow from 3:30 to 5:30 tomorrow on Halloween. Little kids and scared adults can come through for three dollars we will have all the lights on and no scare actors, but they can come see their first haunted house in their life and walk through it with the lights on and safe. The hours tonight are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tomorrow 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. At Halloween tomorrow at 10 to 11 p.m. we’re going to be doing a black out, we turn off all of the lights and each group gets one glow stick to find their way out," creator of New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House, Doug Hughes said.
The cost for admission is 10 dollars cash only and if you want to skip the line and get ahead you can pay 15 dollars for the fast pass.
