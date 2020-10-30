Ongoing investigation of theft at Mankato Motorsports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local authorities are investigating a reported theft at Mankato Motorsports.
According to the Mankato Department of public Safety, authorities were dispatched to the dealership on Saint Andrews Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police filed a written report after discovering a shed on the property had been burglarized.
“There was a report that a storage unit that was on the property had been broken into, and they estimated over approximately $4,500 in parts were missing,” said Sgt. Chris Baukol.
Mankato Motorsports is in the process of conducting an inventory search in an effort to get more information on the stolen items. Police are still on the hunt for the suspect. No description of the suspect has yet been given.
