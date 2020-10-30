Partners For Affordable Housing rolls out new brand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local nonprofit organization Partners for Affordable Housing rolls out a new brand with a fresh new look.
The organization is now going by the name of Partners for Housing, featuring a new logo with a house and clasping hands, symbolizing their partnerships within the community. But despite the rebranding, the group’s mission stays the same, and is now more important than ever, as more people are desperate for housing.
“We are currently full at all of our shelters. The clients are allowed to stay for up to 90 days while we help with barriers to find stable housing. We also help with low-cost rentals in town but they are also full, no vacancy. It is going to be interesting to see what happens now that the cold weather is coming,” says Kirsten Becker, Communications Manager at Partners for Housing.
Despite being at full capacity, each family in need is put on a waiting list at Partners for Housing until shelter becomes available.
