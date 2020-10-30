STORE IT hosts COVID-19 cautious trick-or-treat event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We wanted to get something for the public to get out and about, get the game controllers set down, and get away from the distance learning a little bit just to have that break," said Kerry Sorensen, General Manager of STORE IT.
STORE IT, a storage facility on Bassett Drive in Mankato, hosted STORE-IT SPOOKTACULAR, an event where families could remain 6 feet apart while trick-or-treating from storage units.
“My favorite part is I can get candy,” exclaimed Caben Jacobs, an enthusiastic attendee.
Designed with safety in mind, a one-way path prevented cross flow. Hand sanitizer was supplied throughout the building, and face coverings were required. “This is just a happy medium for everybody. You can come out, you can stay in your group, you can kind of travel throughout and stuff like that. We really thought a lot of this through,” added Sorensen.
Giving back played a big role in the event. Local sponsors decorated storage units and handed out pre-packaged. Additionally, attendees brought food items for the Backpack Food Program and the food pantry. “The response has been great. I mean these local people, local companies coming out and supporting the community.”
Despite it being the first year of the celebration, those who attended the STORE-IT SPOOKTACULAR hope the event will stick around for years to come.
