STORE IT hosts COVID-19 cautious trick-or-treat event
By Meghan Grey | October 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 7:04 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We wanted to get something for the public to get out and about, get the game controllers set down, and get away from the distance learning a little bit just to have that break," said Kerry Sorensen, General Manager of STORE IT.

STORE IT, a storage facility on Bassett Drive in Mankato, hosted STORE-IT SPOOKTACULAR, an event where families could remain 6 feet apart while trick-or-treating from storage units.

“My favorite part is I can get candy,” exclaimed Caben Jacobs, an enthusiastic attendee.

Designed with safety in mind, a one-way path prevented cross flow. Hand sanitizer was supplied throughout the building, and face coverings were required. “This is just a happy medium for everybody. You can come out, you can stay in your group, you can kind of travel throughout and stuff like that. We really thought a lot of this through,” added Sorensen.

Giving back played a big role in the event. Local sponsors decorated storage units and handed out pre-packaged. Additionally, attendees brought food items for the Backpack Food Program and the food pantry. “The response has been great. I mean these local people, local companies coming out and supporting the community.”

Despite it being the first year of the celebration, those who attended the STORE-IT SPOOKTACULAR hope the event will stick around for years to come.

