US Secretary of Labor tours Le Center business

“We’d like to see an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program because it’s been a really important lifeline for small businesses and their workers. The president remains interested in seeing additional economic impact payments. These were the payments that were made early in the year to taxpayers and then continuing unemployment relief," continued Scalia. ”We’re putting people back to work at a record rate right now, I think we can keep doing that in most sectors of our economy, but in the meantime, providing some help to those who can’t get back would be useful too."