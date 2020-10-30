US Secretary of Labor tours Le Center business

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia was in southern Minnesota Thursday.
He spoke with workers at a local business about the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, and how to move forward.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia toured Maud Borup in Le Center Thursday, a women-owned candy company committed to sustainability.
“A lot of businesses really are looking to hire right now,” Scalia stated. “A business that’s growing, that’s actually looking to hire workers. It’s the sign of an economy that’s obviously had some challenges in the last few months, but is showing a lot of energy right now."
He’s speaking with small business across the Midwest this week, about challenges they face, and how to move forward amid the pandemic.
“The secretary actually sat down with a team of employees today, and we had a really candid conversation about where they started within the company and where they are today. People are really important to us, and I think the secretary saw that, and that is really core to our success as a company,” Maud Borup President and Owner Christine Lantinen stated.
This week, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported there are more than twice as many Minnesotans looking for jobs as there are job vacancies. It’s a different story at Maud Borup.
“We have a huge shortage of team members at all levels right now. We are in need of 40 to 60 people at our Le Center location,” Lantinen added.
The secretary said he would like to see more aid from the government to those keeping the wheels of the economy moving.
“We’d like to see an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program because it’s been a really important lifeline for small businesses and their workers. The president remains interested in seeing additional economic impact payments. These were the payments that were made early in the year to taxpayers and then continuing unemployment relief," continued Scalia. ”We’re putting people back to work at a record rate right now, I think we can keep doing that in most sectors of our economy, but in the meantime, providing some help to those who can’t get back would be useful too."
Secretary Scalia, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says a widespread vaccine is crucial to returning to business as usual — and shares an optimistic timeline.
“My hope, and I think it’s highly possible, is that by the end of this year, we’ll be able to make a safe and effective vaccine available to the most vulnerable by the end of this year or early next year, and then after that begin distributing it nationwide.”
