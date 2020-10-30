2020 Voter Guide: House District 23A

Two candidates are seeking election to represent District 23A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The position has been controlled by Rep. Bob Gunther (R-23A) since 1995. He has served 13 consecutive terms in the House, but announced his retirement in December.

Meet the Candidate: Bjorn Olson

Bjorn Olson (Republican Party) is a candidate for Minnesota House District 23A in the 2020 general election. (Source: Bjorn Olson)

Hometown: Elmore

Previous role(s) as an elected official: Mayor of Elmore (2016-2020)

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Blue Earth Area Middle School teacher, independent farmer, Captain with the United States Army Reserves

When did you first get interested in politics?

BO: When I moved to Elmore, I saw the state of the city and thought I could make a difference in it. My whole life though has been about service, I feel it is one’s duty to do everything within their power to make a positive difference.

What made you decide to run in this election?

BO: We need a representative who has experience in nearly everything that matters to us down in Southern Minnesota. As a teacher, a farmer, a Soldier, a mayor, a father and a husband, I am uniquely qualified to represent the interests and promote the well-being of everyone in District 23A.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

BO: I am a teacher, a farmer, a soldier, a mayor, a father and a husband.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

BO: Not only is the health of our people important, but our businesses are vital as well. This pandemic is ruining them. But we also need to realize that this district is not like the metro and should be evaluated differently. I was very frustrated by the fact that my local furniture store was shut down while Walmart was still able to sell furniture.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

BO: Experience and service, my entire life has been about service. I serve my family as a husband and father, my community as a teacher and a mayor, and my country as a Captain in the Army Reserve. I also own a small business as a farmer. The experiences that I have will allow me to serve every single city and person in this district.

If elected, what will you do to ensure that stalemates in the Legislature are reduced to a minimum/absolute zero in order to achieve the most for residents?

BO: As the mayor of my town I have regularly had to deal with a city council that has different opinions. We worked through the differences and found solutions. I will bring that experience to St. Paul.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). What can we do for students in the present to mitigate any potential negative effects in the future that may come as a result of fully remote learning situations and scenarios?

BO: As a teacher, I am struggling with the difficulties of the present times personally. With my experience in the classroom, I understand and can bring to St. Paul an understanding that will promote appropriate education in this state.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

BO: As a working father, I know how necessary these resources are for parents.

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

BO: As a farmer, business and agriculture will be very important issues that I have firsthand experience with and will fight to promote up in St. Paul. I am also the mayor of a small town and as such, I have experience with taxes, budgets and infrastructure, so these will be issues I have experience dealing with as well. On top of that, I am a teacher, so experience in education is another issue that is very important to me. Along with all of these topics are our fundamental issues of the right to life and the Second Amendment that must be preserved.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

BO: The experiences that I have make me uniquely qualified to serve this district and those who live here.

Meet the Candidate: Pat Fahey Bacon

Pat Fehey Bacon is the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party candidate for District 23A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. (Source: Pat Fehey Bacon)

Hometown: Fairmont

Previous role(s) as an elected official: N/A

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Nurse Practitioner (currently in practice)

When did you first get interested in politics?

PFB: I have been interested in politics for many years.

What made you decide to run in this election?

PFB: I was drawn into this election because of all the social unrest, inequality, and problems plaguing our state.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

PFB: I am honest, ethical, and committed to making positive change for the betterment of the people across Minnesota.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

PFB: As a health care provider, I want everyone to understand that this virus doesn’t care about any of us. The virus is not simply going away. We must respect others and follow all guidelines from the State and CDC. Had we been appropriately informed in February, we might not be in this dire situation. Health care workers are working long shifts caring for those who are ill. Going forward, we need to continue to mask up, limit group events, and wash our hands. We need our businesses and schools to open without fear and this could happen if we follow guidelines.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

PFB: I will be a strong voice for them at the State. I know many key issues are: health care, including mental health care, education (which needs to be more inclusive and fully funded to ensure all children have a quality education), our environment, small businesses and our agricultural community. I will listen, collaborate, and work to solve problems.

If elected, what will you do to ensure that stalemates in the Legislature are reduced to a minimum/absolute zero in order to achieve the most for residents?

PFB: I will work across the aisle to solve problems. In order to solve problems, we must prioritize the needs of the people in the state of Minnesota. As an elected official, I recognize there will be differences, but we must all be dedicated to solving problems without rhetoric and petty fighting. I would like to see more communication and collaboration between elected officials.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). What can we do for students in the present to mitigate any potential negative effects in the future that may come as a result of fully remote learning situations and scenarios?

PFB: I would love to say all children should be in school every day, however, that is not the case when we have such rapid growth of COVID. I know the frequent changes in schedules have been difficult also, I would encourage a slow return to a normal schedule. The negative effects of remote learning and social isolation for our children are already being discussed. I would seek advice from teachers on what we can all do to help our children. One concern I have now is access to the internet for all families. Broadband needs to be expanded to assure all have access to education.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

PFB: I would pursue child care grants, available to all who are interested in caring for our children. There are many restrictions/guidelines for child care providers, I would like to review those (put in place to keep our children safe) and see if some need to be updated. I also believe wages need to be addressed, especially in child care centers.

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

PFB: I am the DFL endorsed candidate from District 23A. I am running to address the key issues I spoke of above. I am running to stand together with other Minnesotans to end social and environmental injustices. To stand together and support jobs with fair wages, support equality for all, work to end homelessness and create alliances with organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity to make homes affordable and safe. Health care needs to be addressed, unfortunately, we will have many more people who need health care coverage because of the number of people who lost insurance because businesses closed. Also, low wages prevent some from being able to afford insurance. I am running to assure our disabled adults receive the services they deserve, as well as our frail elderly. Education is always a priority. Our agricultural community has also faced challenges, we must not forget they feed America. The issues are many and we must work together to solve them, especially since we are faced with a budget deficit.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

PFB: I am open to listening and learning. I want to make positive changes in Minnesota. I pledge to represent rural Minnesota at the State Capitol and bring a voice to support our concerns. I will work and collaborate to solve problems. As Paul Wellstone said, “We all do better when we all do better." We have to heal our state and our communities in order to do better. I am committed to doing just that. Who better than a health care professional to heal Minnesota and bring people together? I would appreciate the opportunity to represent District 23A.

