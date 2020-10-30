2020 Voter Guide: Minnesota House District 16B

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-16B) is seeking a seventh consecutive term in the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2020, but faces Democratic opposition.

Meet the Candidate: Rep. Paul Torkelson

Hometown: Hanska

Previous role(s) as an elected official: State Representative 2009-2020

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Farmer

When did you first get interested in politics?

PT: My earliest memory involving politics is when I, as an eighth-grade student, wore a “Barry Goldwater for President” campaign button to school.

What made you decide to run in this election?

PT: I am running for reelection after being endorsed by the District 16B Republicans and winning a primary with 79% of the vote. I have a strong desire to continue my work in the Legislature.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

PT: I stand up for the priorities of most of my constituents including business development, rural education, agriculture, 2nd amendment rights, a pro-life agenda, and our rural way of life.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

PT: No matter what we do in the next few months COVID-19 is not going away. We must help families and small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the government shutdown. This effort will require seeking out a balance between safety and prosperity. I support reopening as much as we can, as quickly as we can, while at the same time protecting the most vulnerable. To best address this pandemic the Governor should put an end to the emergency powers and work cooperatively with the legislature.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

PT: I plan to continue listening to my constituents and responding to the issues they bring forward. In some situations, this will result in specific legislation that I will sponsor and support. I have done this consistently through my twelve years of service in the Minnesota House. A couple of recent examples would include support for the completion of the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 and successful passage of legislation to reduce burdensome paperwork for special education educators. Another important part of my work as a Representative is helping my constituents solve problems dealing with government. Examples would be something as simple as getting a Driver’s License or as complex as a land exchange involving local, state, and federal governments.

If elected, what will you do to ensure that stalemates in the Legislature are reduced to a minimum/absolute zero in order to achieve the most for residents?

PT: I have always worked with all parties to discover mutually acceptable solutions. I do agree with those who are calling for changes to the legislature’s calendar and an end to the use of a lengthy omnibus-omnibus bill. Leaders from both parties and the Governor’s office need to come to the negotiating table earlier, identify the most important issues and work toward solutions. Deadlines matter, leaders could agree to a schedule that allows time to renegotiate following an impasse.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). What can we do for students in the present to mitigate any potential negative effects in the future that may come as a result of fully remote learning situations and scenarios?

PT: Minnesota educators are faced with a high level of uncertainty and it is likely that there will be further disruptions of in-person learning. I am pleased to see that schools can tailor their response district by district and I believe that schools will need to adjust throughout the school year depending on local circumstances. Remote learning should be the last resort. There are many benefits, both academic and social, gained from in-person education. I support a focus on student outcomes and education policies that avoid unfunded and arbitrary mandates. I support a reduction of the funding disparities in the current programs. I do support targeted programs to help reduce the achievement gap in Minnesota.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

PT: Overregulation has driven many child care providers out of business at a time when access to child care is a critical need. The Minnesota Legislature should continue to support programs such as the Greater Minnesota Child Care Grants program that support child care expansion and access. The Administration should be working to help providers succeed.

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

PT: I am running as a conservative who believes in a limited government that works for the citizens of Minnesota. I will continue to address issues involving agriculture, transportation, and water quality. Additionally, there are several key issues we are facing: the ongoing effort to deal with COVID-19, the role of State Government in public safety, the current and looming budget deficit, the challenges in education, and the formulation of new district maps.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

PT: I have enjoyed my work in the legislature serving the people of Minnesota. My experience gives me a base of knowledge that I can use to represent my constituents, my district, and my state. I strive to represent all of them to the best of my ability. Over the past twelve years, in the Minnesota House, I have worked hard to establish my reputation, and I will utilize my experience to continue to be an effective legislator. I stand ready to represent the citizens of 16B and I ask for their vote.

Meet the Candidate: Mindy Kimmel

Hometown: New Ulm

Previous role(s) as an elected official: N/A

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Marriage and family therapist

When did you first get interested in politics?

MK: In 2016 I was disappointed and frustrated with the political discourse involved in that election. As a mental health professional I work with families to resolve conflicts and find common ground. I wanted to make changes so that our community was better represented rather than partisan politics.

What made you decide to run in this election?

MK: The 2020 election is arguably the most important of my life. I accomplished many things when I ran in 2018 and by building on that momentum I knew I was the best choice to unseat a 12 year incumbent.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

MK: I am focused on building my campaign around the needs of the community so that I can be a strong voice for rural Minnesota at the Capitol.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

MK: The response to COVID-19 is twofold. First, the scientific data must guide the health and safety measures for each community. This includes expanding rapid testing and getting everyone the PPE they need. The second is to focus on economic recovery so that the small businesses central to our communities can survive and thrive again.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

MK: I bring experience mediating conflicts and helping people find solutions to their problems. I am also committed to representing the whole district, people of all political leanings. As a candidate, I do not owe any favors to donors or interests outside the district.

If elected, what will you do to ensure that stalemates in the Legislature are reduced to a minimum/absolute zero in order to achieve the most for residents?

MK: Current political leaders' partisan games have resulted in endless special sessions at tax payer expense. I will support term limits to minimize the political games being played. The constitution requires single subject bills yet this has not been done in practice. It is time for bold leadership who will follow the rules.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). What can we do for students in the present to mitigate any potential negative effects in the future that may come as a result of fully remote learning situations and scenarios?

MK: Families that I’ve spoken with want their kids to be able to go to school in person. In order for this to be successful we must follow health department guidelines within the school and in the community. This includes social distancing and wearing a mask in public spaces. I support parent choice in whether they want their children to attend in person or virtually. Those who distance learn need internet access. This is something that is not an option in all regions of the state. Expanding high speed internet statewide is a priority.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

MK: I recently held a forum to discuss child care needs and barriers in the district. The legislature has a critical role and clarifying and simplifying regulations that are interfering with retaining and recruiting child care providers. I will support programs and grants to assist new child care centers/providers in opening.

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

MK: I am focused on COVID-19 recovery, as mentioned above. The current pandemic has highlighted the same problems from previous years. When health insurance is tied to employment and workers are laid off in a pandemic they lose their health insurance when they need it most. I support a MN Care buy in as well as a single payer health care system that provides everyone in Minnesota with affordable health care regardless of employment status. Lack of high speed internet is another issue previously mentioned. Increasing access to housing and child care is a priority as they will aid in stimulating business recovery. Finally it is time to work with farmers on necessary legislation like “Right to Repair” and ensuring when costs go up at the grocery store that farmers are getting their fair share.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

MK: My opponent was the chair of the transportation committee for many years. During that time he authored the bill that resulted in transportation (corridors of commerce) funding entirely within 40 miles of US Bank Stadium. Local community leaders spoke out about the bill that he authored changing the formula for funding that would result in Greater Minnesota communities being ranked lower. It wasn’t until after Democrats took control and he was no longer the committee chair that Hwy 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm was finally scheduled and funded. He has continued to vote against the interests of the community. It is time for a new fresh voice. I am committed to representing the people of the district and working hard so that we not only survive the pandemic but THRIVE!

More Information:

More information about the candidates is available on their website and social media pages, which you can navigate to by clicking the links in the table below.

KEYC News Now will be tracking election results as they come in on Election Day, both on-air and online.