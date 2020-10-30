Waseca awarded $621,000 infrastructure grant

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca is awarded an infrastructure grant that’s expected to help bring nearly 200 new jobs to the area.
The grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development totals more than $621,000. The city will use the funds to assist with increasing the size of a water main to allow for the construction of the new Birds Eye processing plant. In addition, a portion of the grant will also go to MJ Holdings to increase its manufacturing of hand sanitizer and extracting of CBD. According to DEED, the project will retain 180 full-time jobs, 250 seasonal positions, and create 195 new jobs.
