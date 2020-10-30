Waseca awarded $621,000 infrastructure grant

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development totals more than $621,000. The city will use the funds to assist with increasing the size of a water main to allow for the construction of the new Birds Eye processing plant. In addition, a portion of the grant will also go to MJ Holdings to increase its manufacturing of hand sanitizer and extracting of CBD. According to DEED, the project will retain 180 full-time jobs, 250 seasonal positions, and create 195 new jobs.