What are your early voting options?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With just four days to go before the election, a major change that impacts Minnesota voters.
A ruling yesterday by the Minnesota appeals court means all mail and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election night or be set aside and may not be counted.
“There will be more time later for expressions of disappointment, we need to be sure that every legally-cast ballot is counted,” says Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State.
So, what options do voters have now? Secretary Simon says it’s too late to mail your ballot in. If you just did, you can track online. Voters can also hand-deliver their ballot to a local drop-off site.
If you requested a ballot – you can still vote in person at your polling place Tuesday. Just shred the ballot you get in the mail, do not fill out both.
