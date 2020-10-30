What election officials want you to know after mail ballot appeals court ruling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Get your ballots in by Election Day.
That’s the message election officials want voters to know after a recent court ruling.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Minnesota absentee ballots arriving after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a final court order.
The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots, but it puts the grace period at risk as the case returns to a lower court.
Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said there are about 5,000 ballots in the county in a transit status, meaning they’ve been issued to voters but the county hasn’t received them back.
“That 5,000 ballots, those are the folks that we want to make sure understand that the deadline is now changed," he said.
Stalberger said you have options if you’ve recently mailed your ballot.
The first thing you should do is check the status of your ballot online to see if it has been accepted.
You can also call and have the county check for you.
If your ballot hasn’t been received, you can vote in person.
“They also have the ability to come in and vote early if they’d like to do that. And then we can verify whether or not that ballot’s been received. If it hasn’t then they’re able to vote," said Stalberger. "We check a statewide system to make sure they haven’t voted anywhere in the state of Minnesota. And if we see that to be the case, then we spoil out any previous ballot for them. So when that ballot comes in the mail, if it comes the next day, it comes on Nov. 3rd, we won’t count that because we’ve already counted their early vote that they did in person.”
You can also vote in the polling place on Election Day if you know your ballot hasn’t been received.
The county just asks that you check the status of your ballot first.
Local lawmakers Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) are reacting to the ruling, which came just five days before the election.
Frentz said he wasn’t in favor of the ruling.
“So we may have had some people who have voted in good faith yesterday morning who now potentially their vote will not be counted," said Frentz.
Munson was in favor of the ruling.
“I support the legislature as being the body of government that should be writing law. I’m glad that the court ruled that our laws, our election laws are valid, and I hope we can make sure that everybody knows if they’ve mailed a ballot, even yesterday, they can still go in and vote in person," he said.
The full ruling from the Eighth Circuit of Appeals is available below.
