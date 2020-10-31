Congressman Hagedorn visits St. Peter ahead of the upcoming Election Day

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Local candidates are pulling out the last stops until Election Day next week. On the Republican side, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represents Congressional District One, joined supporters of the president at a parade this morning. Congressional District One was a tightly fought race in 2018.
In 2018, challenger Dan Feehan lost to Congressman Hagedorn by about 1,300 votes out of 300,000 cast.
“In St. Peter there’s gonna be a big rally of course. We’re supporting the President and freedom,” said the Congressman. Residents of southern Minnesota gathered in St. Peter to show their support for President Trump and other Republican candidates on the ballot this year. Those in attendance included Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Susan Akland. “What the folks are telling me is that they’re worried about the future of the country. This is the most consequential election in our nation’s history. That if we elect president Trump and republicans like myself, we’re gonna keep moving the country in the right direction to fulfill the vision of the forefathers of this country and all that’s good about America.”
Congressman Hagedorn urged supporters to vote. “Yeah, get your friends, get your neighbors out, make a plan of action to get to the polls on November 3rd, and right up until 8:00 that night, we’re gonna be pushing for the vote.”
When asked about mail-in ballots in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Hagedorn plans to know results on election night. “According to a court case, all the ballots need to be in by 8pm, on election day,” he added.
