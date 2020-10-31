Congressman Hagedorn visits St. Peter ahead of the upcoming Election Day

“In St. Peter there’s gonna be a big rally of course. We’re supporting the President and freedom,” said the Congressman. Residents of southern Minnesota gathered in St. Peter to show their support for President Trump and other Republican candidates on the ballot this year. Those in attendance included Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Susan Akland. “What the folks are telling me is that they’re worried about the future of the country. This is the most consequential election in our nation’s history. That if we elect president Trump and republicans like myself, we’re gonna keep moving the country in the right direction to fulfill the vision of the forefathers of this country and all that’s good about America.”