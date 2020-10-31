1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Faribault County crash

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth man has died and a Winnebago man was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:40 AM on Highway 169 in Verona Township, about 6 miles North of Blue Earth.
The report says a southbound van, driven by a 76 year old Harold Renkley of Blue Earth and a northbound car, driven by 20 year old Jeffrey Gunzenhauser of Winnebago, collided.
The State Patrol says Renkley died in the crash.
The report says Gunzenhauser sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
A passenger in the van, an 84 year old man from Ames, Iowa, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago Police and Ambulance, Blue Earth Fire and Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance, and Mayo One.
