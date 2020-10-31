Local haunted house stamps itself as Halloween hotspot

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Along South Minnesota Street in the town of New Ulm, there is a building that gets transformed every year and is the hot spot during Halloween season.
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House takes over a building in the month of October to bring scares and enjoyment to fellow Halloween lovers.
The haunted house is more elaborate than a lot of people in Southern Minnesota think.
“Well, I usually start planning after the next year but, I started officially building it in September on my days off. It has taken me many many many hundred of man hours to build everything, because inside is all built from hand and painted by hand. So, the whole inside is an empty wear house and we designed our own walls and building in there and you will see when you come in there might even be a whole outside scene in there like you are into the woods," New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House creator and director, Doug Hughes said.
The haunted house not only means a lot to creator Doug Hughes, but the community of New Ulm as well.
“Almost 100 emails and phone calls that people are excited that it is going on and it is something to do. That you don’t have to drive to the city to go to a haunted house and that we are doing a haunted house and it’s nice and safe," Hughes said.
The haunt was started six years ago in a small house with some of Hughes closest friends and family.
the only thing that has changed about the production is the themes and the location of the haunt, his best friends are still there by his side helping him put his dreams to fruition.
“My best friends help build the haunt and paint it, most of my family works in it and then I have some of the kids helping every year work in it this year," Hughes said.
The New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House is like a gateway into Hughes' mind and shows his love for Halloween.
“He probably already has about two or three years planned in his mind ahead of time. He pulls out every idea and we just kind of walk behind him and make it happen," New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House security, Elizabeth Anselmo said.
The haunted house did take some precautionary measures due to the pandemic like requiring masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing.
“We have the distance, so the scares are different than people are expecting or maybe have seen in past years. It’s just a fun fun thing to be apart of," Anselmo said.
The Halloween spirit is alive and well in the town of New Ulm.
